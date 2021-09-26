J&K: Terrorist Involved In Murder Of BJP Leader Killed In Encounter

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter that took place on Sunday at Watnira area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, one of the terrorists was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari and two of his family members in July.

Acting on specific inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area where the presence of terrorists was suspected.

The operation turned into a shootout after the terrorists opened fired upon the forces. The slain militants were identified as Abid Rashid Dar alias Haqani and Azad Ahmed Shah, both belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Later, arms and ammunition, incriminating materials were seized from the site.