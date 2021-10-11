Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu & Kashmir

An unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter with the terrorist.

“#Encounter has started at Khagund #Verinag area of #Anantnag. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” said a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

“#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. One policeman injured.#Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” added Kashmir Zone Police in another tweet.

Further details are awaited.