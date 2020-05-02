National

Terrorists Attack On Security Forces In J&K

By Pratidin Bureau
82

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Dangerpora region in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Police officials said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora following specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces who were conducting the searches. Security forces retaliated triggering an encounter that has been going on till the last reports came in.

