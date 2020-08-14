Top StoriesNational

Terrorists Kill Two Policemen Near Srinagar

By Pratidin Bureau
Just a day ahead of the Independence Day, two Jammu and Kashmir policemen have been killed by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday morning.

Three policemen, as per a NDTV report, were initially injured during the attack on their convoy. They were moved to hospital for treatment, where two of them died.

Kashmir Zone Police informed about the dastardly attack on Twitter, “Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 3 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where two among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

The attack took place despite the security forces being on high alert in the valley to foil any attempt by the terrorists to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations.

