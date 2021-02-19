Terrorists Open Fire At Cops In Srinagar, 2 Killed

In a shocking incident, a group of terrorists attacked Police officials in Barzulla area of Srinagar in Kashmir on Friday in which two police personnel died after suffering bullet injuries.

#WATCH Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir today



( CCTV footage from police sources) pic.twitter.com/FXYCvQkyAb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

The terrorists shot the two policemen from close range, a police official said. The policemen were taken to a hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries, PTI reported police saying.

Police personnel Sargent CT Mohammad Yousuf and Ct Suhail Ahmad succumbed to their injuries.

They identified the slain policeman as constable Sohail. Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, the official said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdulla said “Two police personnel have reportedly been killed in an attack in Srinagar today. I condemn this act of militant violence & send my condolences to the families of these brave men.”

Meanwhile, this is the second attack in the city in the past three days. Militants shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday.

The attacks in the city have come as a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.