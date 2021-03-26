‘Terrorists Were Roaming Free In Congress Days’: Amit Shah

After attending the Kamalpur election campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah again slammed Congress and AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal during campaigning for party candidate Pijush Hazarika for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections in Jagiroad.

‘Terrorists roamed free during the Congress led government, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is successful to ensure peace and development in Assam. If Badruddin comes to power, Assam will again be flooded with terrorism” Shah said.

Sankardev, Madhavdev, and Lachit Borphukan are Assam’s identities. Congress can try as much as it wants, we won’t let Badruddin Ajmal become an identity of Assam,” Shah further stated.

Moreover Shah said, “If Congress government formed they will lead re-entry of foreigners illegally into Assam’.

“Kaziranga and Satra lands were occupied by Ajmal’s infiltrators”, he added.

Praising the BJP led government in Assam, Shah said that BJP has succeeded to control coronavirus.

Security arrangements have been strengthened and COVID-19 protocols have been put in place in 47 constituencies where voting will take place on 27 March for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections.

In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 Assembly constituencies in 12 districts will go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.