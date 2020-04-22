Test of COVID-19 for Journalists To be Held on April 25 at GMCH

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the journalists who are willing to do a screening test for COVID-19 can do it on April 25 at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The minister said that the journalists will be able to do the screening test which will be available from 9 AM on Saturday at GMCH premises.

Briefing the media persons, Sarma said that no positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in Assam in the last seven days. “This is good news for the state that no positive cases of coronavirus are reported and the death rate in Assam in 2.94%,” said Sarma.

The minister further stated that 5789 tests have been done so far in 6 centers in Assam out of which results of 214 people are awaited. Out of these, there are people from Nagaland and Manipur as well.

In India, 20,333 people have been tested positive of COVID-19 and 680 people have died so far. The death rate of COVID-19 is 3.2%.