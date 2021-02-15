Tezpur: Assam Regt & Arunachal Scouts Signs Affiliation with 106 AF

The historic affiliation of Assam Regiment and Arunachal Scouts of Indian Army with 106 Air Force Squadron was formally signed at a solemn ceremony at Tezpur on Monday. The ceremony commenced with inspection of the Guard of Honour by Major General PS Behl, Colonel of The Assam Regiment & Arunachal Scouts. Thereafter the `Charter of Affiliation’ was signed by Major General PS Behl and Gp Capt Varun Slaria, Commanding Officer, 106 Squadron.

The affiliation of the Regiment with the SU-30 Squadron of Eastern Air Command will assist them in development of mutual understanding of joint ethos, capability, limitations and core competencies of other service through common understanding of military tactical doctrines and concepts in the contemporary conflict environment.

The Assam Regiment was raised on June 15, 1941 and stood its ground to turn defeat into victory winning six Battle Honours in the Second World War. The contribution of The Regiment in Burma Campaign and in 1971 Indo-Pak war in changing the course of the battle is well documented in history. Drawing troops from the seven sister states of the North-East India, the regiment is decorated with One Ashok Chakra, nine Param Vishishth Seva Medals, two Maha Vir Chakras, eight Kirti Chakras, four Padma Shrees, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, four Ati Vishisth Seva Medals, five Veer Chakras, 20 Shourya Chakras, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 180 Sena Medals, 35 Vishisht Seva Medals, 66 Mention-in-Despatches and numerous Commendation Cards.

106 Squadron, IAF, was raised on December 11, 1959 and currently operates the air dominance fighter Sukhoi 30 MKI. It is the most decorated squadron of the Indian Air Force with three Mahavir Chakras and seven Vir Chakras. The Squadron has been awarded with the prestigious President’s Standard.