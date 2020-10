In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an oil tanker truck lost control on the Kaliabhumara bridge in Tezpur and smashed through its railing, nose-diving straight into the Brahmaputra river.

The driver of the truck bearing registration number ‘AS12-BC-4791’ was killed on the spot. He was identified as one Arjun Roy.

Another individual who was also in the truck during the accident was critically injured.