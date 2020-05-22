Tezpur reports 6 More Covid19+ Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam registered another six confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 222. All of them belong to Sonitpur district.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his tweet said, “Alert ~ Six persons from Tezpur quarantine centre are found #COVID19 +. All of them belong to Sonitpur district. ”

With the new cases, the active cases in the state now stand at 161.

It may be mentioned that the health minister asked the people to stay at home and take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. He said that people need not panic but should stay safe and follow government norms.

