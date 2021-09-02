Tezpur University Holds e-Conclave For Promoting Biogas In Northeast

An e-conclave on “Promotion of Biogas through SATAT and GOBARDHAN: Aspiration and Roadmap for Northeast INDIA” was organized by the Department of Energy, Tezpur University as part of its Silver Jubilee celebration recently.

GOBARDHAN (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) is aimed at ensuring cleanliness in villages and generating wealth and energy by converting cattle dung and solid agricultural waste into biogas, compost, and bio-slurry. Whereas, SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) is aimed at setting up industrial-scale Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants and make them available for use in automotive fuel.

“Both the ambitious schemes were launched by two ministries of Government of India (Petroleum & Natural Gas and Jal Shakti ministry) in 2018. Biogas technology is a prospective circular economy system, which is the need of the hour considering the mandates for Sustainable Development Goals, climate change mitigation and most importantly increasing the self-reliance on domestic energy generation” explained Prof. D.C. Baruah, Head, Dept. of Energy and Coordinator of the e-Conclave

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam addressed the e-Conclave through a video message. He applauded the contributions of the Department of Energy, Tezpur University for the research and promotional works in the field of Renewable Energy. He also appreciated the initiative of the Department to organize the e-Conclave observing that it has been a timely intervention, which would motivate and encourage the entrepreneurs of the region to take up ventures under the ambit of the SATAT and GOBARDHAN programmes launched by the Government. He extended his heartiest wishes to the Department of Energy, Tezpur University for the successful completion of twenty-five years of its existence.

Shri Jisnu Barua, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam through his message congratulated the Department of Energy on the successful completion of twenty-five years and assured all possible support of the Government for biogas projects in Assam under SATAT and GOBARDHAN.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India said that the e-Conclave will contribute for the promotion of biogas in northeastern India. Shri Jagdale also highlighted the different schemes of the Government of India and the provision of schemes for the northeastern region.

Mr. Bijay Kumar, General Manager (Alternate Energy), IOCL addressed the gathering highlighting the role of IOCL in the promotion of the SATAT scheme.

Prof. V K Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University delivering his welcome address highlighted the importance of the e-Conclave for the growth of biogas in northeast India.

Director of NERIST, Nirjuli; Director, NIT, Arunachal Pradesh, Director, DRL, Tezpur, Director, NERIWALM, Tezpur; Director, DUIET, Dibrugarh, Director, Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy, Kapurthala, Principal, GIMT, Tezpur were also present in the inaugural programme besides faculties and students of the different institutes including IIT, Guwahati, Assam Agricultural University, Nalanda University, Cactus Communications, TU Delft University.

There have been 14 technical presentations by experts in six different technical sessions along with two-panel discussions for two days e-Conclave. A range of issues concerning raw materials (sustainable availability, characteristics), operational intricacy, skill manpower, policy, quality standard, technology, organic fertilizer generation and marketing, logistic of cbg storage, handling and marketing pertaining to northeastern region special reference to Assam have been deliberated in the e-conclave.

Besides researchers and academicians, the e-Conclave has also been actively participated by the prospective entrepreneurs having interest to start a commercial venture on compressed biogas (cbg) in northeastern region.