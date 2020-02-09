Thai soldier kills 20, on the run

A Thai soldier has killed 20 people, including his boss, and injured dozens more in a gun rampage in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima, that has continued till the filing of this report.

Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp. With full military attire and weapons, he attacked shopping mall and killed innocent people.

He is believed to be holding up in the shopping mall as he initially posted updates on his social media.

Security forces are in the complex and have rescued hundreds while searching for the gunman, with shots ringing out.

Authorities sealed off the Terminal 21 shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, on Saturday evening.

Troops and police officers entered in order to search for the suspect and help those trapped inside, with ambulances brought up to the complex to ferry away from the injured.

Throughout the evening there were sporadic reports of further gunshots, lasting into the early hours of the morning. The gunman appeared to try to escape via the back of the building but remains in the complex.

Thai media report that one police officer was killed and at least three injured in the early morning exchanges, but this has not been officially confirmed.