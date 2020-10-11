Thailand: 18 Dead, 40 Injured in Train-Bus Accident

In a horrifying incident on Sunday morning, a freight train crashed into a bus in Thailand, killing atleast 18 people and injuring 40.

According to NDTV, the bus which was taking passengers to a religious ceremony collided with the train around 50kms east of the capital Bangkok, toppling on its side and sheared part of its roof.

Dozens of injured passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

“Four are in critical condition and eight remain under observation” out of the 23 admitted to her hospital, said provincial hospital director Sombat Chutimanukul.

State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan confirmed the death toll at the site of the crash.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene upon getting information and lifted the injured on stretchers into nearby parked ambulances. A crane also arrived early in the afternoon to lift the vehicle off the tracks so as to better assess the carnage.

There were some 60 passengers in the bus, said province governor Maitree Tritilanond, adding that they were planning to offer yellow robes to monks – a traditional ceremony held within a month of the end of Buddhist Lent.