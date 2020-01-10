APDCL Officer Destroys Forest At Biswanath Chariali

While citizens of Biswanath Chariali were busy in anti C(A)A protest, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited has destroyed the forest in the name of construction of parking.

APDCL officer Biman Haloi ordered the constructor to cut the trees of the forest without having proper permission from the forest department. APDCL officer Biman Haloi also sold many valuable trees to unknown person with the help of the constructor without the consent of the people and the authority. The officer later admits that he did not take the proper permission from the authority.

Forest department has seized rest of the trees but did not take any action against the guilty APDCL officer and the constructor.