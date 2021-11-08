The Most Dirtiest House of the World will be Sold

The Dirtiest House in the World. 13 Years of Garbage…The house will now be sold

How dirty a house can be? Yes, a house can be as dirty as a dumping ground and the dirtiest house will be sold.

The dirtiest house in the world. The outside of the house is covered with weeds. In some parts, the weeds have grown up to the roof. These have not been cleaned for many years.

But where is this house located? The house is located in Plymouth, Devon, UK. Garbage from 13 years ago is lying in the house. Plastic, bottles, papers and other dirty rubbish are still scattered on the floor of the house, on the stairs and in the common space.

There was an elderly couple in the house once upon a time who had a son. No one entered the house after their death as their son also left the place for some reason. As a result, no one even cleaned the garbage by opening the lock of the closed house and the son was also not capable enough to keep a caretaker to look after the house.

The sticky dishes of this house are the most noticeable. For 13 years, the kitchen of the house has been cluttered with 13 years ago. And the most disgusting thing is probably seeing the bathroom of the house. It has become impossibly dirty.

Many people do not understand where so much garbage came from the house! If no one enters a house for 13 years, that house may be dirty, but why is there so much garbage?

Of course, no one is bothering about it anymore. Because the dirtiest house will be sold this time. Efforts have been made to sell the dirtiest house without cleaning up the rubbish. The couple’s children have done this.

ALSO READ: Areca Nuts Worth Over Rs 91 Lakh Seized In Mizoram’s Champhai