The Mystic Sinners- a Book on Tantra Now Available in Audio Format

The Mystic Sinners, a rare work of fiction on mysticism and tantra by Proyashi Barua is now available in audio format as well.

Barua has done research on the tantra that has been practiced in almost all parts of the country and put together a formidable storyline around the facts, making the book an unputdownable read, and a good beginner’s guide to the world of tantra and mysticism.

The author travelled extensively to the two main centres of tantra in India- Kamakhya Temple and Varanasi.

The publisher, Readomania, collaborated with Audible, the leading audiobook seller in India, and converted the book into an audio format that provides entertainment for 8 hrs and 40 minutes.

“The lockdowns have increased the number of people opting for audio books and the demand is expected to increase in the near future,” states Dipankar Mukherjee, founder and publishing head, Readomania.

“The audio version is a significant extension of my work as given the constraints of today’s fast-paced life, many people want to hear a book on the go, instead of reading it. The Mystic Sinners is replete with visual imagery and therefore the audiobook has enriched the overall experience of the narrative,” states Proyashi Barua.

More on The Book

Maya and Kamakshi suffer at the behest of tantrics. Their friend Ranbeer, a filmmaker, starts work on an investigative documentary to expose those who misuse occult practices. Unknowingly, they embark onto a trail of the biggest undiscovered secret of ancient India’s esoteric practices. As they progress, the mystery thickens and takes them to hotbeds of occult practices – Banaras, Kamakhya, and even Yana, where they witness eerie aghori rituals, mystical sanyasis and tantric sex. Soon, a series of uncanny threats emerge, from severed heads of endangered species to the abduction of those who help the trio, and a tsunami of trouble hits them as they run helter-skelter for cover. Will they succeed in unearthing the secret and the mystic sinners behind it? Or will they entangle themselves in an unholy Nexus?

