‘The Radio Guy’- A film on RJ by Samujjal Kashyap Enthrals Audience

‘The Radio Guy’, the film from the stellar success of ‘Arranged’ and ‘Lovebirds’ KC Digital Films has been released in YouTube and enthralled the audiences. The film revolves around the tumultuous yet heart warming journey of an RJ who chooses to deal with life’s issues – one at a time – as he, in turn, learns a thing or two about life in the process.

The film ‘The Radio Guy’ features Sasanka Samir in the lead role, along with actors Badal Aryan Sinha, Hira Neog and Harsh Siddhanta. The film has been directed and conceptualized by Samujjal Kashyap and written by Harsh Siddhanta.

The title song for the film has been vocalized by popular singer Joy Barua and composed by Harzeet Diaz, who also happens to be the music director for the film. The film has been shot and edited by Samujjal Kashyap himself along with editor Ambarish Borkotoky.

The makeup artist Biswa Kalita has beautifully presented the actors in their roles.

“We sincerely hope that audiences across Assam and beyond, shower all their love and adulation for ‘The Radio Guy’ as they have done for our previous projects and help us reach a wider audience with each passing film. We intend to continue working towards achieving excellence in the craft of telling stories while amplifying the essence of rooted, everyday tales,” said Samujjal Kashyap.

