The Two OIL Employees Will Be Executed On Feb 22: ULFA-(I)

In a recent development, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), through an official statement on Friday has mailed a statement regarding two kidnapped oil employess that they will be punished on Monday as the last dedline given by the militant group has expired.

On January 27, ULFA through an official statement warned that the employess will be executed after February 16 if his employer does not take any action for his release.

This is resulting of not taking the matter seriously by the Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited.

Earlier, this week the family members of the two Quipoo oil company employees visited the residence of ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah in Dibrugarh for pleaded to Paresh Baruah’s brother and relatives to make arrangements for their safe return home.

It may be stated that the two employees of the private oil company Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited were kidnapped from Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on December 20 .