Thelamara Circle Officer Sent To 3-Day Anti-Corruption Bureau Custody

By Pratidin Bureau on October 3, 2021

The CJM court has sent Thelamara circle officer, Barenya Ranjan Borthakur, to three-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in bribery case.

The Anti-Corruption Branch had sought four-day custody, but the court gave three days.

Barenya was arrested from his residence in Guwahati’s Kahiliparara on Saturday.

As per sources, Barenya had instructed a Lat Mandal to demand bribes from individuals allegedly involved in illegal land dealings.

On September 27, the DVAC team laid a trap and caught the Lat Mandal red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant in Bhangagarh.

The Lat Mandal, Gulzar Hussain, of Thelamara Revenue Circle in Sonitpur had been threatening and harassing a complainant related to the complainant’s involvement in illegal land dealings. 

While interrogating Hussain, it was revealed that he used to demand bribes on the instructions of circle officer Borthakur.

AssamCircle officerVigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau
