Thelamara Circle Officer Sent To 3-Day Anti-Corruption Bureau Custody

The CJM court has sent Thelamara circle officer, Barenya Ranjan Borthakur, to three-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in bribery case.

The Anti-Corruption Branch had sought four-day custody, but the court gave three days.

Barenya was arrested from his residence in Guwahati’s Kahiliparara on Saturday.

As per sources, Barenya had instructed a Lat Mandal to demand bribes from individuals allegedly involved in illegal land dealings.

On September 27, the DVAC team laid a trap and caught the Lat Mandal red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant in Bhangagarh.

The Lat Mandal, Gulzar Hussain, of Thelamara Revenue Circle in Sonitpur had been threatening and harassing a complainant related to the complainant’s involvement in illegal land dealings.

While interrogating Hussain, it was revealed that he used to demand bribes on the instructions of circle officer Borthakur.