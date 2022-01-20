Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council Polling Begins in 3 Districts

By Pratidin Bureau
The polling for Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (TKAC) is underway in 22 constituencies. The polling began at 8 am and will end at 4 PM.

A total of 86,315 voters will cast their votes in 153 polling stations in 22 constituencies in Golaghat, Jorhat and Lakhimpur. The BJP has won one seat unopposed.

At least 30,922 electors will decide the fate of the candidates in the fray in Golaghat district.

The counting of votes is on January 24.

