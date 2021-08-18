There Is No Acceptance Of BJP Among People: Ripun Bora

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora said that there is no acceptance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) among people. The Congress leader said this which addressing the press on Wednesday.

Ripun Bora addressed the media on Wednesday after his presidential resignation from the APCC in concern to the resignation of many Congress members and joining other political parties.

Targeting former senior congress leader Sushmita Dev, APCC member Sushanta Borgohain and Former Congress MLA of Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi, Ripun Bora said that although these members’ absence is affecting the Congress party, the damage is momentary.

“Many have spread the rumours that Congress party is going through massive damages just to break the morale of Congress party,” said Ripun Bora.

Trying to recover the shattered image of the Congress party over few days after numbers of members leave the party, Congress leader Ripun Bora said, “BJP had formed their government in Delhi twice. And it has been successful in forming government in 11 states including Assam, Arunachal, Karnataka. However BJP has formed government in these states from the back doors.”

Bora further questioned where is BJP. Directing that BJP has established government through unfair mean, Bora stated that there is no acceptance of BJP among people.

