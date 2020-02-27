There is nothing to fear: Delhi Police

The Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police on Thursday said that there is nothing to fear regarding the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi. During a flag march in Chand Bagh area on Thursday Mishra accompanied by a group of security personnel also urged people to proceed on with their daily routine.

“Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don’t assemble in groups, especially the youth,” Mishra announced during the flag march.

It may be mentioned here that violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups in parts of North-East Delhi on Monday. The death toll in the violence rose to 34 on Thursday.