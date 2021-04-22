Thief In Haryana Returns Covid Vaccine With Note

In bizarre and rare incident, a thief who had stolen a bag containing 1,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at Jind in Haryana, returned the bag of vaccines.

According to a report in NDTV, the unknown thief also left a note in Hindi that he was sorry but he was unaware the bag had medicines for corona. The bag was left at a tea shop outside Civil Lines police station.

Image Source: NDTV

The bag had doses of Covishield and Covaxin doses and was stolen from Jind General Hospital’s storeroom.

The police have suspected the thief could have stolen the vaccine doses “thinking those were the anti-viral drug Remdesivir”, NDTV reported.