Third COVID-19 Wave to Hit the Country In August: Report

A study conducted by a research team said that the anticipated third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hit India in August which may reach its peak in October when the country is expected to report less than 1,00,000 infections daily in the best-case scenario or nearly 1,50,000 in the pessimistic scenario.

The study said that the rise in the COVID-19 cases will push the third wave.

States with a high caseload, such as Kerala and Maharashtra could skew the picture.

A research team led by Professors Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal of Indian Institute of Technolgy (IIT) Hyderabad and Kanpur who is also a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases said that the possible third wave of coronavirus may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge and it can hit its peak between October-November if COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed.

The predicted single-day count is less than half of what was recorded when the deadly second wave had hit its peak in the first half of May, claiming thousands of lives daily and leading to a shortage of oxygen supply and beds in several hospitals.

On May 7, India had recorded 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure during the second wave.

The Centre recently said that ten states are either reporting a rise in new daily COVID cases or an upsurge in the Test Positivity Rate (TPR). It suggested strict restrictions in districts with a positivity rate of more than 10 percent, to prevent crowds and intermingling of people.

The ten states are – Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, and Manipur.

