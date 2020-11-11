Top StoriesNational

“This Is PM Modi’s Win” – Paswan On Bihar Elections

By Pratidin Bureau
121

LJP chief Chirag Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s excellent performance in the Bihar election 2020 and said that the results show people’s continuing trust on the party.

He further added that the party fought well and a marginal increase in vote share is witnessed.

“Bihar’s public has shown their trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results have made it clear that people are still enthusiastic about the BJP. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s win,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Related News

Himanta Contradicts Assam Govt’s Decision To Ban…

NDA Sweeps Bihar With Absolute Majority, RJD Emerges As…

Bihar Chooses ‘Vikas’: PM Modi

Bihar Chose Development Over Casteism: Amit Shah

The National Democratic Alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) won (43), Vikassheel Insaan Party won (4) seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won (4) seats.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (75), Indian National Congress (19), the left front of – CPI (2), CPI (ML) (2)and CPI (ML-L) (12) was expected to pose some challenge to the Nitish Kumar led government, but, failed to do so.

Paswan’s JDU party had quit the NDA because of rift with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party has won 43 seats.

You might also like
National

Blast in Trinamool Congress office, 1 killed

Regional

Soaring vegetable prices hit commoners

National

Three sisters found dead in Mandavali, probe ordered

Regional

Headmaster accused of sexually molesting divyang student

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 938 patients discharged

Regional

Mizoram Govt Postpones Class-12 Board Exams to July 1

Comments
Loading...