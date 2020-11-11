“This Is PM Modi’s Win” – Paswan On Bihar Elections

LJP chief Chirag Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s excellent performance in the Bihar election 2020 and said that the results show people’s continuing trust on the party.

He further added that the party fought well and a marginal increase in vote share is witnessed.

“Bihar’s public has shown their trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results have made it clear that people are still enthusiastic about the BJP. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s win,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The National Democratic Alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) won (43), Vikassheel Insaan Party won (4) seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won (4) seats.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (75), Indian National Congress (19), the left front of – CPI (2), CPI (ML) (2)and CPI (ML-L) (12) was expected to pose some challenge to the Nitish Kumar led government, but, failed to do so.

Paswan’s JDU party had quit the NDA because of rift with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party has won 43 seats.