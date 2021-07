Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigned from Congress on Friday. Borgohain has submitted his resignation letter to the party President Bhupen Borah.

Sushanta Borgohain is likely to resign from the MLA post on Saturday.

He will join BJP on August 1, said party President Bhabesh Kalita.

ALSO READ: Mizoram Captures 3 Houses In Assam’s Karimganj, Makes Police Bunkers