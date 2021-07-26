Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain To Join BJP on August 2

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 2. He will join the saffron party at its headquarter in Hengrabari in Guwahati.

According to sources, Sushanta Borgohain will come to Guwahati on July 30 and will sit in a meeting with the party leaders here before joining the party on August 2.

Borgohain, who represents Thowra constituency in the Assam Assembly, is likely to resign from the Congress party anytime soon.

Borgohain will be the second MLA from the Congress party to join the BJP after the saffron party comes to power in Assam for the second time.

As per reports, Borgohain has already sealed the deal with the BJP.

In the recently concluded Assam Assembly polls, Borgohain had defeated BJP candidate Kushal Duwari in Thowra constituency and was elected to the Assembly.

