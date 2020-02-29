Three-day Nationwide Bank Strike from March 11

The Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has called for a three-day nationwide bank strike on March 11, 12 and 13.

The strike will hamper the banking transaction and other official work as it has been called ahead of the second Saturday which is a holiday for the banks. Therefore, bank workings will be affected for five consecutive days including Sunday.

BEFI and AIBEA demanded a hike in wage by 20 percent with adequate loading thereof.

The IBA, however, agreed on a hike up to 19 percent including a performance-linked incentive.

The Reserve Bank of India, while responding to a PIL filed at Gujarat High Court said that it has no role to play in disputes between concerned banks and their employees.

The PIL was filed seeking the HC’s direction to RBI to direct banks to take action against their employees for joining strikes.

The RBI further stated that the issue was not policy-related and hence it cannot intervene.

The RBI also informed the court that each bank has its service rules and that it has no control over the staff of the banks.

The unions have also threatened to call for an indefinite strike from April 1 if their demand for wage revision is not met after the strike that they will undergo from March 11.