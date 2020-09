Three dead, Three Injured In Kaliabor Accident

Three people were killed and three more were injured on Wednesday after their car hit a parked truck in Burapahar of Kaliabor.

The injured individuals were rushed to a hospital in Tezpur.

The incident took place at around 11 am when the Tata Tiago vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS02-T-4775’ lost control and hit a truck which was parked on the side of the road.

The victims are yet to be identified.