Three Dead, Two Injured In Kharupetia Accident

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a sand-filled speeding truck rammed into two bikes in Balugaon of Kharupetia, killing three and critically injuring two.

One of the deceased was identified as Fuluruddin while the other two are yet to be identified.

Two of the critically injured victims were admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, the registration number of the truck was reported to be ‘AS 01 DD 633’.

The incident happened in the weekly market area of Balugaon near National Highway 15.