Top StoriesRegional

Three Dead, Two Injured In Kharupetia Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
204

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a sand-filled speeding truck rammed into two bikes in Balugaon of Kharupetia, killing three and critically injuring two.

One of the deceased was identified as Fuluruddin while the other two are yet to be identified.

Two of the critically injured victims were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Related News

Afghan Vice Prez Escapes Bomb Attack

GU To Issue SOPs For Exams Soon

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Electric Pole

Younger Brother Killed In Family Feud

According to sources, the registration number of the truck was reported to be ‘AS 01 DD 633’.

The incident happened in the weekly market area of Balugaon near National Highway 15.

You might also like
Regional

SDRF rescues missing farmer’s body

Regional

Cash & arms seized in Arunachal ahead of elections

National

Delhi’s COVID-19 Cases Crosses 1 lakh marks, No Need to Panic: Kejriwal

Regional

Digboi tensed after dead body recovery

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Regional

Family Commits Suicide Unable to Pay Debt

Comments
Loading...