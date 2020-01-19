Three held for extortion

Three people have been arrested by the police on Saturday evening for attempting to extort money in name of some militant outfits in Demow under Sivasagar district. One more has been absconding regarding the incident.

The arrested were identified as Dipanjal Baruah, Akash Baruah and Surajit Debnath. They allegedly demanded several lakhs of rupees from a teacher named Thaneswar Gogoi.

Later Gogoi registered a case with the police, following which, Nitaipukhuri police carried a search operation to nab the culprits. Sources informed that the accused demanded money through phone calls, which helped the police to trace and arrest them.