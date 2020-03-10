Top StoriesRegional

Three NDFB factions dissolved

By Pratidin Bureau
The three factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) dissolved themselves on Monday at a designated camp of the NDFB in lower Assam’s Udalguri district where it was formed 34 years ago.

অৱশেষত ভংগ হ'ল NDFB ৰ তিনিটা সংগঠন।

অৱশেষত ভংগ হ'ল NDFB ৰ তিনিটা সংগঠন। পতাকা অৱনমিত কৰি ভংগ কৰা হ'ল NDFB(R), NDFB(D), NDFB(S)

The NDFB’s three factions, led respectively by Dhiren Boro, Ranjan Daimary and B Saoraigwra, announced their dissolution in a joint disbandment ceremony.

“Since the memorandum of settlement was signed on January 27, 2020, and subsequently the arms struggle came to an end, we resolve to denounce ourselves, the NDFB organization with a view to shun violence and to give peace a chance,” a declaration signed by leaders of the three NDFB factions said.

The function was organised at the Sonai NDFB designated camp in Udalguri under the chairmanship of ex-general secretary B Ohnjalu of Ranjan Daimary-led NDFB faction.

