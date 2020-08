Three ULFA (I) cadres have been apprehended by security forces in an operation near Noglo in Tirap on Friday. The cadres have been arrested while they were on their way to Arunachal Pradesh from Myanmar.

The ULFA (I) cadres have been identified as Hironiya Moran alias Goda Asom, Sanjay Bora alias Kabir Asom and Nayan Gogoi alias Ranjan Asom.

The troops recovered three pistols, magazines with live rounds, and ULFA badges from the possession of the cadres.