"Tibetan Buddhism Should Adapt To Chinese Conditions"

China must take steps towards infusing patriotism into the hearts of every youth of Tibet. Moreover, Tibetan Buddhism has to adapt itself to socialism and Chinese conditions.

This was said by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, as per a PTI report.

Political and ideological education needed to be imparted with all the more alacrity for the Tibetans to develop a deep sense of love for China, he announced.

The President further said that he wanted to build a united, prosperous, civilised, harmonious and beautiful new, modern, socialist Tibet.”

In his remarks, Jinping also reportedly said that the role of the Communist Party should be enhanced in Tibet.

Tibet came under Chinese control in 1950 itself. Although China claims that it was a ‘peaceful liberation’ that ended Tibet’s feudal past, many in Tibet see the overbearing Chinese control as an attempt to promote cultural hegemony.

