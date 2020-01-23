Tickets For 65th Filmfare Award Released on Book My Show

The tickets for the 65th Filmfare Award have been released from Thursday on Book My Show which will be held on February 15.

Tickets are priced from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3lakh.

The Filmfare Award will be held outside Mumbai for the first time and the Assam Government has decided to hold the festival in Guwahati to promote Assam tourism.

The Filmfare Awards are presented annually by the Times Group to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Hindi language film industry of India.

The Assam Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Times Group on November 25 last to host the award show.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said after the MoU that hosting the prestigious event would help take Assam to the national stage and showcase it as ‘one of the most attractive tourist destinations in India’.