“Tie-up With AIUDF Cost Us BTC Election” – Rupjyoti Kurmi

Congress MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi, while speaking to the media on Friday, said that the party’s tie-up with AIUDF has cost them the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election and put them in a “bad position”.

Kurmi cited the example of Congress leader Ajanta Neog leaving the party due to the same and warned that more core members will quit “if problems are not solved among ourselves”.

“Because of our tie-up with AIUDF, we could not win the BTC election. It has put us in a bad position. This has led senior Congress leader Ajanta Neog to think about quitting the party. Though she hasn’t left the party yet, if we don’t solve rifts among ourselves we will lose all the core members in this process. The alliance with AIUDF is causing a stir in the party and we should definitely dissolve the alliance before it’s too late,” he said.

Furthermore, the Congress MLA also said that the state president of the party, Ripun Bora, will be replaced next year in January.

“The President of APCC will be replaced soon. Ripun Bora will lose the throne in early January. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is also taking the matter quite seriously and they are in a discussion to replace the APCC president,” he said.