Top StoriesRegional

Tiger Cub Carcass Found In Kaziranga

By Pratidin Bureau
28

A four-month-old female tiger cub on Tuesday was found dead in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam.

The director of the national park, Karmashree P.Sivakumar, said that the Kaziranga Tazeng Anti-Poaching Range personnel found the carcass of the cub during patrolling.

Post-mortem revealed broken ribs and multiple puncture marks on the neck. The cause of the death might be due to infighting among animals. Sample collection was done for further investigation, the cub was cremated.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Clause 6 Panel Report Still “Under Examination”…

Kaziranga Park Staff Killed In Road Mishap

Bongaigaon: 1000 Ammunition Seized From Express Train

You might also like
Top Stories

Alwar gangrape case | SP removed, 3 arrested

Regional

Arunachal Pradesh: COVID-19 Cases Rises to 1330

Regional

Rape accused arrested in Duliajan

Regional

Assam: Customers Hit-Hard with Soaring Prices of Vegetables

Sports

India team picked for one-off test against Afghanistan; series against England and…

National

Government aims to sell Air India by March 2020

Comments
Loading...