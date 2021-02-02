Tiger Cub Carcass Found In Kaziranga

A four-month-old female tiger cub on Tuesday was found dead in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam.

The director of the national park, Karmashree P.Sivakumar, said that the Kaziranga Tazeng Anti-Poaching Range personnel found the carcass of the cub during patrolling.

Post-mortem revealed broken ribs and multiple puncture marks on the neck. The cause of the death might be due to infighting among animals. Sample collection was done for further investigation, the cub was cremated.