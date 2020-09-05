Top StoriesRegional

Tiger Killed By Pig At Kaziranga

By Pratidin Bureau
1

A Royal Bengal Tiger of Kaziranga National Park died in a clash between the tiger and a male wild pig. The wild pig also died as a result.

This is the first death of a tiger at the hands of a pig at Kaziranga National Park.

As reported, although similar incidents have taken place in the past at Pabitara and Orang, it is a first for Kaziranga.

Related News

Dhubri: Large Consignments Of Tobacco, Supari Seized

Amidst Tensions, Indian Army Rescues Chinese Persons

Assamese Compulsory Till Class X: Himanta

Balijan: Person Killed Within School Premises

The incident reportedly took place before 10 days at the Kohra range of the park. The carcasses of both the animals were recovered today by forest employees.

The Royal Bengal Tiger was later cremated, as per the provisions of National Tiger Conservation Authority.

You might also like
Health

Coronavirus: Several Indians Quarantined on Cruise Ship

Regional

Barpeta UCO Bank Manager arrested

Entertainment

‘The Lion King’ teaser reaches record-breaking views

Regional

Will Take Action Against erring Police Who Beats Up Special Child: GP Singh

Top Stories

Twin Blasts Rock Philippines

National

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress

Comments
Loading...