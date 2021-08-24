NationalTop Stories

Timber Smuggling Racket Busted In Nagaland, 5 Held

By Pratidin Bureau

A timber smuggling racket was busted by troopers of Assam Rifles in Nagaland’s Dimapur district.

The operation was carried out in the district’s Jharnapani Village on Sunday based on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles official Twitter handled stated.

The timber logs, which were being carried in two trucks, were 4000 Cuft worth Rs 60 lakhs.

Five individuals were arrested in connection to it after they failed to produce relevant documents upon inquiry.

“Assam Rifles based on an intelligence input, on 22 Aug, apprehended five individuals and foiled smuggling of 4000 Cu ft timber worth Rs 60 Lakhs from Jharnapani Village, Dimapur District, Nagaland,” Assam Rifles tweeted.

