Timber Smuggling Racket Busted In Nagaland, 5 Held

A timber smuggling racket was busted by troopers of Assam Rifles in Nagaland’s Dimapur district.

The operation was carried out in the district’s Jharnapani Village on Sunday based on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles official Twitter handled stated.

The timber logs, which were being carried in two trucks, were 4000 Cuft worth Rs 60 lakhs.

Five individuals were arrested in connection to it after they failed to produce relevant documents upon inquiry.

