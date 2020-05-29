Tingkhang: KMSS Stages Protest Against Coal Mining in Dehing Patkai

By Pratidin Bureau
The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has staged a protest at Tingkhang against the coal mining at Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday.

The Tingkhang and Lengeri unit of KMSS demanded the government to stop coal mining in Dehing Patkai. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the organization has staged a protest against the decision of the state and central government for permitting coal mining in the sanctuary.

The organization also threatened the government that the protest would continue until and unless the government withdraws the decision of coal mining in the wildlife sanctuary.  

