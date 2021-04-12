Tinsukia: 2 Smuggled Jumbos From Arunachal Rescued

Two male elephants were recovered by a patrolling team of Makum in the Tinsukia district in the wee hours of Monday morning.

As per reports, the elephants that are domesticated were being carried illegally in a Punjab truck bearing the registration number BR 01 GH-0435 from Lathoa in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh to Odisha.

No documents were recovered at the time of the seizure.

Later, the elephants were handed over to the forest division in Doomdooma.

An investigation into the matter is underway.