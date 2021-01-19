Tinsukia: 23 Endangered Vultures Die Of Poisoning

A total of 23 critically endangered vultures have died from poisoning after eating the carcasses of two cattle in Tinsukia’s Dhola region in the Talap forest range.

Meanwhile, forest officials rescued 12 others in a critical condition and are currently being treated. They belong to the oriental white-backed and slender-billed species.

The dead vultures were sent for post mortem later.

According to a study by the Bombay Natural History Society and other organizations, the population of the Gyps group — Himalayan griffon, declined from about 40 million by 99.9% in just two decades in India and Nepal and are considered an endangered species.