Tinsukia: 3 ULFA-I Linkmen Arrested

Three ULFA-Independent linkmen were apprehended by Tinsukia police on Monday from Bordumsa area in the district.

The arrestees were identified as Grisup Phukan from Borholling, Dhanya Saikia and Bijoy Dubey from Bordumsa. Two pistols, 14 rounds of live ammunition, cash amounting to Rs 23,000 and two mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

The case has been registered by the police at the Bordumsa Police Station against the arrested trio under Section 120 (b),121, 121 (a),123 and 393 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 25 of the Arms Act 1959 and 10/13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)1967.

Furthermore, locals in the vicinity informed the police that the ULFA-Independent linkmen had been issuing extortion notices to shopkeepers and business establishments.