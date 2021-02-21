Top StoriesRegional

Tinsukia: Journalists’ Body Urges CM To Appoint DIPRO

By Pratidin Bureau
51

Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA) has urged Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the appointment of a full-fledged District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) for the district.

In this regard, TDJA submitted a memorandum to Sonowal and to oversee the matter.

Since 2018, there has been no appointment of a full-fledged DIPRO. As per reports, a magistrate is an in-charge officer besides managing his daily duties. Moreover, if a DIPRO is even appointed mostly sought transfer and this practice has been continued for a decade.

The DIPRO, even if appointed, either had shown reluctance in posting or had sought transfer and this practice had been going on for the past decade.

