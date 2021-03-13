Tinsukia: One Arrested For Murder Of BJP Leader

By Pratidin Bureau
One accused has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 46-year-old BJP leader Devananda Gogoi in Bordumsa of Tinsukia.

Responding to a condolence tweet of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Special DGP G.P. Singh wrote that the accused identified as Joy Chandra Gogoi has been arrested. The accused belonged to the same village as the victim. An investigation is underway and efforts are made to recover the murder weapon.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday condoled Gogoi’s death and tweeted:

Strongly condemn the brutal murder of @BJP4Assam karyakarta, Deba Gogoi, Booth President under Margherita LAC. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. Such acts of violence will not be tolerated & I assure that law will take its course to punish the guilty.

He further added: Spoke to DGP regarding the incident and directed him to oversee the investigation so that the guilty party is brought to book at the earliest.

Devananda Gogoi was the president of BJP’s Dumduma-Nagaon booth committee under Margherita LAC was allegedly stabbed by a youth on Thursday while Gogoi was gardening in the backyard of his residence. Gogoi was critically injured and was rushed to a government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

