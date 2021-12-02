Tinsukia: ULFA (I) Cadre Held Along Assam-Arunachal Border

A ULFA (I) cadre has been nabbed by Assam Rifles troops from Jagun along Assam-Arunachal border in Tinsukia district. The arrested rebel identified as Girindra Chetia alias Pabitra Asom was held during an operation at Tinkupani reserve forest in Jagun along the border.

Chetia hails from Jangani village under Bordubi police station in Tinsukia district.

A 9 mm pistol and three rounds of live ammunition have been recovered from his posession.

Assam Rifles troops have handed over the detained ULFA (I) rebel to the police for further action.

Sources said he is being interrogated by top police officials.

