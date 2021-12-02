Tinsukia: ULFA (I) Cadre Held Along Assam-Arunachal Border

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Tinsukia ULFA-I

A ULFA (I) cadre has been nabbed by Assam Rifles troops from Jagun along Assam-Arunachal border in Tinsukia district. The arrested rebel identified as Girindra Chetia alias Pabitra Asom was held during an operation at Tinkupani reserve forest in Jagun along the border.

Chetia hails from Jangani village under Bordubi police station in Tinsukia district.

A 9 mm pistol and three rounds of live ammunition have been recovered from his posession.

Related News

Guwahati: Handique Girls’ College Declared Micro Containment…

Assam: 187 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.58%

Dibrugarh: Man Behind Murder Of Landlord, Tenant Arrested

Nalbari Medical College to be Inaugurated by 2022: CM Sarma

Assam Rifles troops have handed over the detained ULFA (I) rebel to the police for further action.

Sources said he is being interrogated by top police officials.

ALSO READ: Assam: 187 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.58%

You might also like
Assam

9 NDFB (S) cadres arrested from Indo-Myanmar border

Top Stories

Manipur Registers 190 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam

Justice Gogoi to take over as the next CJI

Assam

Tripura Seeks New Waterways With Bangladesh

Assam

Ranoj Pegu Expresses Satisfaction over HS Results

Top Stories

Assam: Reshuffle Of Top Police Officials