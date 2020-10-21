Tinsukia: Wild Elephant Electrocuted To Death

A wild elephant, which came out of its habitat in search of food, has died on Wednesday after it stepped on a high power electrical cable lying on the ground in Tinsukia’s Bishnupur.

According to sources, three wild elephants came out of their habitat from a nearby forest in search of food and reached a tea garden near the village unknowingly. Locals tried to make them flee when one of the elephants unfortunately stepped on a high powered electrical cable and died.

It is to be noted that long before the incident took place, the owner of the tea garden had complained to the power department about loose electrical wires randomly lying on the ground but received no response.