NationalTop Stories

Tirath Singh Rawat Named New Uttarakhand CM

By Pratidin Bureau
23

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.

His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the legislature party meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013-2015 and is currently the party”s national secretary.

Related News

Load Shedding Regulations Withdrawn In Meghalaya

Amitabh Bachchan To Be Conferred FIAF Award 2021

Ministry of Tourism Forms Committee To Promote Tourism In NE

Make In India: INS Karanj Submarine Commissioned Into Navy

He was also an MLA from Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012-17.

His choice by the BJP comes as a surprise as he was not among the favourites. PTI

You might also like
Regional

Gandhi Sankalp Yatra Started at Dibrugarh

Regional

Fuel price cut by Rs 5 in Assam

National

India Records 43,000 Farmers, Daily Wagers Suicide

National

Trump calls PM Modi ‘Father of India’

Regional

GHC Orders To Declare Irrigation & APSC 2018 Results

Regional

Again Black Flags Waved At Minister Himanta Biswa

Comments
Loading...