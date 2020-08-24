Tired of The COVID-19 Fight, JMCH Doctors Resign

Unable to face the odds spawned by COVID-19 any further, two Assistant Professors of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), Shankarjyoti Parashar and Priyanka Changmai have resigned from their jobs today.

As per sources, both the doctors took the hard decision in light of the more than usual hectic schedule of doctors amidst the pandemic and because of the fact that they had to put their lives at stake while fighting against the contagion.

Both the doctors have reportedly tendered their resignations to the JMCH authorities.