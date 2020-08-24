Top StoriesHealthRegional

Tired of The COVID-19 Fight, JMCH Doctors Resign

By Pratidin Bureau
382

Unable to face the odds spawned by COVID-19 any further, two Assistant Professors of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), Shankarjyoti Parashar and Priyanka Changmai have resigned from their jobs today.

As per sources, both the doctors took the hard decision in light of the more than usual hectic schedule of doctors amidst the pandemic and because of the fact that they had to put their lives at stake while fighting against the contagion.  

Both the doctors have reportedly tendered their resignations to the JMCH authorities.

Related News

Ratabari MLA Bijoy Malakar’s Health Deteriorates

Alliance of Congress-AIUDF Won’t Harm BJP: M H Khan

Kamrup (M) DC Tests Positive for COVID-19

Guwahati-North Guwahati Ropeway Inaugurated

You might also like
Regional

‘Destination NE’ festival Underway in Varanasi

Top Stories

Jakarta Asian Games begins,7 athletes from Assam

Regional

Gauhati HC stays bail to Akhil Gogoi

National

107 year old youtuber Mastanamma passes away

National

MP Cabinet Minister appeals for a cow ministry in the state

National

Renewal of Health, Motor Insurance Policies Extended Till May 15

Comments
Loading...