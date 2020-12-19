Tiwa Autonomous Council Polls Results | #LIVEUPDATES

The counting of the ballots of the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) election has started on Saturday from 8 am onwards.

A total of 3, 08,409 voters have sealed the fate of 124 candidates in the fray across 410 polling stations on December 17.

The polling took place in 36 Tiwa dominated constituencies comprising parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and Kamrup (M) districts. A total of 80 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

LIVE UPDATES

9.55 AM: BJP is leading in Nagaon with over 1700 votes.

9.53 AM: BJP’s Jiwan Konwar is leading with over 1600 votes in Nelli.

9.50 AM: BJP’s Binoy Konwar is leading in Bhurbandha.

9.45 AM: BJP’S Binapani Bordoloi is leading with over 840 votes in Tokiphala.

9.30 AM: BJP’s Pawan Manta leading in Damal constituency.

9.10 AM: BJP is leading in two seats.

8.50 AM: BJP’s Maniram Pathar has won uncontested.

8.37 AM: Tough battle foreseen between BJP Morigaon MLA Rama Kanta Dewri and TAC CEM from BJP Pawan Manta.

8.35 AM: According to election trends across various media outlets, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in one seat.

8.32 AM: Counting for postal ballots have started in six constituencies of Kamrup Metro – Dimoria, Digaru, Na-Khetri, Sonapur, Ampri, and Phongsari.

8.30 AM: Counting for ballots began at 8 am for 36 seats.